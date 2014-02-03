FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Dec foreign tourist arrivals rise 12 pct y/y
February 3, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Dec foreign tourist arrivals rise 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals grew 12.22 percent in December from the same period a year earlier, against a 16.4 percent increase in the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

There were a record 860,700 tourists visiting the archipelago.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Randy Fabi and Chris Gallagher)

