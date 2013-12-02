FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals up 4.59 pct y/y in Oct
December 2, 2013

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals up 4.59 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals grew 4.59 percent in October from a year earlier, slowing from 12.77 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The archipelago attracted 719,900 foreign tourists in October, bolstered by recent international events such as the Miss World contest and an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, both held in Bali.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy lags its neighbouring countries in attracting tourists, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

