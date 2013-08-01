FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's foreign tourists arrival up 13.5 pct y/y in June
August 1, 2013

Indonesia's foreign tourists arrival up 13.5 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, increased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

There were 789.600 foreign tourists visiting the archipelago, driven by recent events such as pre-season tours by English football teams.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than its neighbours do, and some economists think boosting its service industries could be an engine of growth.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

