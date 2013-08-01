Indonesia's foreign tourists arrival up 13.5 pct y/y in June

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, increased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

There were 789.600 foreign tourists visiting the archipelago, driven by recent events such as pre-season tours by English football teams.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than its neighbours do, and some economists think boosting its service industries could be an engine of growth.