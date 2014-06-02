Indonesia's April tourist arrivals up 12.41 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in April rose 12.41 percent from a year earlier, quickening from growth of 5.55 percent in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The data showed there were 726,300 tourists visiting the country, versus 765,600 tourists in the previous month.

The G20 economy attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and an increase in service industries could help the country’s capital-account balance, as well as economic growth. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)