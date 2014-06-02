FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's April tourist arrivals up 12.41 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's April tourist arrivals up 12.41 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in April rose 12.41 percent from a year earlier, quickening from growth of 5.55 percent in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The data showed there were 726,300 tourists visiting the country, versus 765,600 tourists in the previous month.

The G20 economy attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and an increase in service industries could help the country’s capital-account balance, as well as economic growth. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.