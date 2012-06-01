UPDATE 2-Indonesia exports in surprise drop, first since 2009

* April exports down 3.46 pct; first drop since September 2009 * May inflation 4.45 pct y/y vs forecast 4.57 pct * Trade balance negative for first time since July 2010 (Updates with details, quotes) By Aditya Suharmoko and Neil Chatterjee JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian exports unexpectedly fell in April for the first time in nearly three years, on lower values of oil and rubber shipments, which may force the central bank to shift its focus from reining in inflation to supporting growth as the global slowdown weighs on emerging economies. Underscoring the trend, data on Friday showed annual inflation surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent in May from 4.50 percent in April, as raw food prices fell, offsetting higher import costs because of the weak rupiah. The data takes some of the shine off a G20 economy that has proved fairly immune to global troubles, and will add to concerns of investors who have sold off rupiah assets this year despite Indonesia's upgrade to an investment grade status. Exports fell 3.46 percent in April from a year ago, the first drop since September 2009, while imports rose 11.65 percent, pulling the trade balance into negative territory for the first time since July 2010. "It is definitely not a positive development to see Indonesia's current account in the deficit for the past 2 quarters, just at the same time that portfolio flows perspective into Asia looks precarious given the resurfaced risk aversion," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at OCBC in Singapore. "This will only add to the list of worries for the economy." Exports were pulled down by a 7 percent fall the value of oil and gas shipments and a 31 percent slump in rubber exports in April. Indonesia is the world's second largest rubber producer and output is seen flat this year because of heavy rains, while oil production in the former OPEC member is in a long-term decline. Exports overall had been expected to grow at a slower 2.5 percent rate, amid weaker global demand. Exports in April to China, Indonesia's top trading partner, still climbed 31 percent, though exports to both the European Union and the United States slid around 14 percent. The rupiah, emerging Asia's second-worst performing currency this year, strengthened after the inflation data before losing ground after the export figures to trade at 9,350 per U.S. dollar. Stocks edged lower in line with the region. "Considering the situation in Europe, (weakness in exports) would last till the third quarter. Exports probably will grow in a single digits, so Indonesia has to rely on boosting its domestic market," said David Sumual, economist at Bank Central Asia, Jakarta. A weaker rupiah has yet to boost export proceeds as global commodity prices soften. The central bank this week announced measures and intervened directly to stem the rupiah's slide. The country's export growth will likely slow into single digits this year, after a 29 percent gain last year to a record high of $203.62 billion. The government still expected steady economic growth of 6.5 percent for 2012, as over half of Southeast's biggest economy is driven by domestic consumption. That remains buoyant, with cement sales up 12 percent and car sales up 43 percent in April. Southeast Asia overall is showing stronger signs of resilience to global turbulence than the rest of Asia as buoyant domestic spending offsets struggling exports. INFLATION RELIEF Inflation had been expected to pick up in May because of higher food prices and import costs, though raw food prices - which make up 20 percent of the consumer price index - dropped from April. That will give Bank Indonesia room to focus on growth measures, although most economists expect the bank to hold rates steady at its next policy meeting on June 12. BI has its policy rate steady since March, after cutting it by 100 basis points between last October and February to support growth. The bank expects inflation to slow, going forward, Governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday. Seasonal factors may drive inflation in coming months such as demand before the Ramadhan festival and at the start of the school season, said Wisnu Wardana, economist at CIMB Niaga in Jakarta. "We do not believe the central bank will be anxious to change its policy stance soon, especially amid recent pressure on rupiah," he added. Inflation remains relatively low by Indonesian standards - it reached 12 percent in 2008 and 18 percent in 2005 - though many economists still expect prices to pick up in coming months during the Ramadan festive season and after food harvests. However, with falling global oil prices, a retail fuel price hike now looks less likely this year, removing the main upside risk for inflation. Robert Prior-Wandersforde at Credit Suisse said the "apparent inflation miracle", coming despite rapid lending growth, rising wage pressures and the rupiah drop, suggested a possible structural improvement in inflation. Inflation has been a historical Achilles heel as weak infrastructure boosts costs. "With the chances of a subsidised fuel price adjustment this year having fallen sharply, while core inflation remains extremely well behaved, it seems to us that the central bank will be in no rush to raise the policy rate to defend the currency," Wandesforde said in a research note. (Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)