Bank Indonesia's Warjiyo says any easing should be 'cautiously calibrated'
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Bank Indonesia's Warjiyo says any easing should be 'cautiously calibrated'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia should be cautious about lowering its interest rates in the face of an impending interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, said on Friday.

With both Indonesian inflation and its current account deficit under control, any monetary policy easing needs “to be cautiously calibrated against the impacts of lingering global market volatility” in order to maintain exchange rate and external stability, Warjiyo said in remarks prepared for delivery to the San Francisco Fed’s Asia Economic Policy Conference.

Indonesia, like many emerging market economies, has been buffeted by uneven global economic growth and declining commodity prices. But its monetary policies, in coordination with fiscal and structural reforms, have allowed Indonesia to weather these spillover effects “relatively well,” Warjiyo said.

Well-anchored inflation expectations, sluggish domestic demand and muted imported inflation will keep Indonesia’s inflation at 3.9 percent next year, within its target range of 3.9 percent to 4.1 percent, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
