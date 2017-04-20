FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
REFILE-Shares of Indonesian firm co-founded by Jakarta vice governor-elect surge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 20, 2017 / 2:29 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-Shares of Indonesian firm co-founded by Jakarta vice governor-elect surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title to governor, not mayor, paragraph 2)

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk surged 23.6 percent on Thursday, its biggest-ever percentage gain, after its co-founder was elected vice-governor of Jakarta.

Private equity tycoon Sandiaga Uno and his running mate, former education minister Anies Baswedan, who ran for governor of Jakarta, beat their rivals by big margins in Wednesday's elections.

Uno had said that his team would continue most of the central government's infrastructure projects in Jakarta. However, they opposed a giant reclamation project in the capital, Uno said.

Shares of Indonesian property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk, which had invested in the reclamation project, plunged as much as 8 percent.

The broader Jakarta stock exchange was 0.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.