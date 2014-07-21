FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian stocks rise nearly 1 pct despite election uncertainty
July 21, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian stocks rise nearly 1 pct despite election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, a day after presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said he would not accept the election result due to alleged cheating at the polls.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange traded at 5,122.630, up 0.69 percent at 0202 GMT.

The market hit a one-year high of 5,165 on July 10, a day after the presidential election as it looked like Prabowo’s rival, Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was the winner. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
