Indonesian shares fall after election count shows tougher ride for Jokowi
April 10, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian shares fall after election count shows tougher ride for Jokowi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell 3 percent on Thursday after the main opposition party failed to win enough votes in parliamentary elections to nominate hugely popular Jakarta governor Joko Widodo for the presidency without the help of other parties.

The Jakarta stock exchange sharply underperformed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which was 0.3 percent higher.

The prospect of a Jokowi presidency has helped lift the Indonesian currency and shares, but early counting after Wednesday’s parliamentary vote suggested that his Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle will have to cut a deal with other parties to get him there in a July poll. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

