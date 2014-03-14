FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian opposition party nominates Jakarta governor Jokowi for president
March 14, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian opposition party nominates Jakarta governor Jokowi for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s main opposition PDI-P party on Friday named Jakarta’s hugely popular governor, Joko Widodo, as its candidate for this year’s presidential election.

Opinion polls show Jokowi, as he is popularly known, far in front in the race for president. The election is on July 9.

In just over a year as governor of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, he has won national popularity for his straight forward style.

“We are nominating Jokowi as presidential candidate,” Hasto Kristianto, vice-secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) told Reuters. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

