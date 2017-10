JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s constitutional court ruled on Tuesday to dismantle the country’s energy industry regulator, BPMigas, and to hand its authority over to government ministries, a BPMigas spokesman said.

“The decision of the court is to revoke articles related to the existence of BPMIGAS and to temporarily restore the authority of the relevant ministries,” said spokesman Gde Pradnyana.