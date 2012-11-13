Indonesia says energy contracts intact after court ruling

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production sharing contracts in Indonesia will remain intact after a constitutional court ruling dismantled the country’s energy regulator and gave its powers to the government, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Energy regulator BPMigas and legal sources had said earlier on Tuesday that the fate of existing production sharing contracts was now unclear after the constitutional court ruling.

Regulator BPMigas managed oil and gas contracts with companies that include energy majors such as Chevron, Total, Exxon Mobil and CNOOC Ltd.