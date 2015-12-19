Indonesian companies see 2016 oil and gas lifting below govt's target

CIREBON, Indonesia, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies in Indonesia set a lifting target for 2016 below both the government's estimate and their 2015 production, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Saturday. The combined production target of oil and gas producers in 2016 is 1.944 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), SKK Migas spokesman Elan Biantoro told reporters. That compares with the government's target of 1.985 million boepd for 2016 and the average production level this year up to Dec. 4 of 1.981 million boepd. Biantoro also said the first stage of the Indonesia Deepwater Development gas project, the Bangka field operated by Chevron Corp's Indonesian unit, will start producing 120 million standard cubic feet per day in the second quarter of 2016. Below are details of 2016 production targets: Companies Government Avg production target 2016 target 2016 Jan-Dec. 4 2015 Oil (bpd) 826,000 830,000 787,510 Gas (mmscfd) 6,254 6,470 6,924.94 bbtud Oil and gas 1.944 1.985 1.981 (mln boepd) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Susan Fenton)