Indonesian companies see 2016 oil and gas lifting below govt's target
December 19, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesian companies see 2016 oil and gas lifting below govt's target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CIREBON, Indonesia, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies in
Indonesia set a lifting target for 2016 below both the government's
estimate and their 2015 production, the country's upstream oil and gas
regulator SKK Migas said on Saturday.
    The combined production target of oil and gas producers in 2016 is
1.944 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), SKK Migas
spokesman Elan Biantoro told reporters.
    That compares with the government's target of 1.985 million boepd
for 2016 and the average production level this year up to Dec. 4 of
1.981 million boepd.
    Biantoro also said the first stage of the Indonesia Deepwater
Development gas project, the Bangka field operated by Chevron Corp's
 Indonesian unit, will start producing 120 million standard
cubic feet per day in the second quarter of 2016.
    Below are details of 2016 production targets:
                        Companies       Government       Avg production
                      target 2016      target 2016      Jan-Dec. 4 2015
 Oil (bpd)                826,000          830,000              787,510
 Gas (mmscfd)               6,254            6,470       6,924.94 bbtud
 Oil and gas                1.944            1.985                1.981
 (mln boepd)                                        
 
 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
