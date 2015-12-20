FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Indonesia Pertamina shows interests in buying shares in Natuna oil and gas block - regulator spokesmman
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Indonesia Pertamina shows interests in buying shares in Natuna oil and gas block - regulator spokesmman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to fix headline)

CIREBON, Indonesia, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator said state energy firm Pertamina is interested in buying the stakes in the South Natuna Sea Block B that ConocoPhillips and Chevron plan to sell, its spokesman said on Saturday.

“There are many companies interested to farm in Block B Natuna after ConocoPhillips said it would farm out and one of them is Pertamina. It is already accessing ConocoPhillips’ open data room,” spokesman Elan Biantoro said.

He also said the valuation of the Mahakam oil and gas block, of which Pertamina expects to sign production sharing contract with the government, is less than $5 billion. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.