REFILE-Indonesia Pertamina shows interests in buying shares in Natuna oil and gas block - regulator spokesmman

CIREBON, Indonesia, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator said state energy firm Pertamina is interested in buying the stakes in the South Natuna Sea Block B that ConocoPhillips and Chevron plan to sell, its spokesman said on Saturday.

“There are many companies interested to farm in Block B Natuna after ConocoPhillips said it would farm out and one of them is Pertamina. It is already accessing ConocoPhillips’ open data room,” spokesman Elan Biantoro said.

He also said the valuation of the Mahakam oil and gas block, of which Pertamina expects to sign production sharing contract with the government, is less than $5 billion. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)