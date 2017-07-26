FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia minister says to offer East Natuna gas field to Inpex
#Energy
July 26, 2017 / 11:11 AM / an hour ago

Indonesia minister says to offer East Natuna gas field to Inpex

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia intends to offer the East Natuna natural gas block to Japan's Inpex Corp to develop, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.

State energy firm Pertamina had expected to sign a production sharing contract with ExxonMobil and Thailand's PTTEP for the project last year, but ExxonMobil said last week it was ending discussions.

"For East Natuna, Exxon and PTT has left (the negotiation), now we want to try offering to Inpex," Pandjaitan told reporters. (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Edmund Blair)

