ADB commits up to $6 bln loan facility for Indonesia's power, energy sectors -Energy Min

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed to provide up to $6 billion in loans to support Indonesia’s power and energy sectors over the next four years, the energy minister said on Thursday.

“It will be issued over the medium term,” Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters, adding that several million dollars worth of grants would also be made available. In 2016, Indonesia expects to borrow up to $1 billion, “depending on the projects,” Said added.

The agreement follows loans offered by ADB and the World Bank in recent weeks. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen)