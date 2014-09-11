FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's economics minister to also oversee energy, mines portfolio
September 11, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's economics minister to also oversee energy, mines portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s outgoing chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung has been appointed to also oversee the mining and energy portfolio until his term ends on Oct. 20, an energy ministry official said referring to a presidential decree.

Billionaire businessman Tanjung was instrumental in breaking a six-month deadlock over copper concentrate exports involving two US miners, Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Newmont Mining Corp not long after he became a minister this year.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kim Coghill

