Indonesia's economics minister to also oversee energy, mines portfolio

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s outgoing chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung has been appointed to also oversee the mining and energy portfolio until his term ends on Oct. 20, an energy ministry official said referring to a presidential decree.

Billionaire businessman Tanjung was instrumental in breaking a six-month deadlock over copper concentrate exports involving two US miners, Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Newmont Mining Corp not long after he became a minister this year.