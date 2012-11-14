FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia govt to honour all energy contracts with BPMigas-court
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia govt to honour all energy contracts with BPMigas-court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The court ruling that dismantled Indonesia’s energy regulator BPMigas also stipulated that the government must honour all energy production sharing agreements signed with oil and gas companies.

BPMigas managed contracts with energy majors such as Chevron , Exxon Mobil and CNOOC. BPMigas said the fate of these contracts was uncertain after the court decreed it unconstitutional on Tuesday and gave its powers to the government.

“All the production sharing contracts (PSCs) signed between BPMigas and business entities or Permanent Business Establishments must remain in force until they expire or at another time in accordance with the agreement,” the court said in its ruling.

“From the time of this decision, all rights and authority of BPMigas in PSCs shall be implemented by the Government or State-Owned Enterprise set by the Government,” the ruling said.

Indonesia’s energy ministry plans to set up a unit to take over the duties of BPMigas, the deputy minister said on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.