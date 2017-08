JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will execute 14 drug convicts including at least four foreigners this weekend, the attorney general said on Wednesday.

Those executed will include nationals of Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and India, H. Muhammad Prasetyo told reporters at the state palace. He did not say which day on the weekend. (Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Robert Birsel)