FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia eyes 22 pct rise in crude output from Exxon's Cepu block in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia eyes 22 pct rise in crude output from Exxon's Cepu block in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil output from Exxon Mobil's Cepu block in Indonesia is targeted to reach 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator said on Monday, up from a target of 163,910 bpd for this year.

The chief of regulator SKKMigas Amien Sunaryadi said the increase from Cepu was needed to support a nation oil production target of 815,000 bpd for 2017, just below its 2016 target of 820,000 bpd.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.