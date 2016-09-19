Indonesia eyes 22 pct rise in crude output from Exxon's Cepu block in 2017

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil output from Exxon Mobil's Cepu block in Indonesia is targeted to reach 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator said on Monday, up from a target of 163,910 bpd for this year.

The chief of regulator SKKMigas Amien Sunaryadi said the increase from Cepu was needed to support a nation oil production target of 815,000 bpd for 2017, just below its 2016 target of 820,000 bpd.