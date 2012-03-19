FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 19
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chemicals - Commodity
March 19, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    TRIKOMSEL ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL TELESHOP	
    Telecommunication products supplier PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk
 h as bought a n 80 percent s take i n PT Global Teleshop
fo r $100 million, says th e firm's right issue prospectus.
(Investor Daily p.13)	
    AUTO FINANCING SEEN DOWN 30-50 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC	
    The Indonesian Association of Financial Services forecasts
that 2012 car and motorbike f inancing will f all about 3 0-50
percent after the government introduced a new policy on minimum
down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent, Ch airman
Wiwie Kurnia said. (I nvestor Daily p.22 & Bisnis Indonesia p.6)	
    HM SAMPOERNA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFITS UP 25 PCT	
    Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna
reported net profit of 8.06 trillion rupiah ($882.80 million) in
2011, up 25 percent from a year earlier as net sales rose 22
percent to 52.85 trillion rupiah from the same period a year
ago. (Kontan p.3)	
        	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.3 percent on
Friday as players locked in profits.	
    *  Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against
the yen on Monday with investors buoyed after the U.S. market
hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European
stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro
zone. 	
    * The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with
a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities
near four-year highs. 	
    * Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on support
from the continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear
program and the potential for supply disruptions in the region
along with the weaker dollar. 	
    *  Malaysian palm oil futures were almost flat on Friday, as
some traders booked profits from a nine-month high notched in
the previous session, while strong exports and soybean supply
fears in drought-hit South America supported prices. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ---------------  	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1404.17      0.11%     1.570  	
 USD/JPY                 83.44        0.06%     0.050  	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.3138          --     0.016  	
 SPOT GOLD               1660.29      0.41%     6.800  	
 US CRUDE                107.39       0.31%     0.340  	
 DOW JONES               13232.62    -0.15%    -20.14  	
 ASIA ADRS              131.30       0.12%      0.16  	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
    LATEST STORIES ON:	
    * Indonesia stocks........ 	
    * Southeast Asian stocks.. 	
    * Asian stocks preview.... 	
    * Asian currencies........ 	
    * U.S. stocks............. 	
    * Oil prices.............. 	
    * Global markets.......... 	
    * Malaysian crude palm oil 	
    * Indonesian palm oil..... 	
    * Global economy.......... 	
    * Key Asian companies..... 	
    * Key currencies.......... 	
    * Major deals of interest. 	
($1 = 9,130 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.