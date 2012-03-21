FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 21
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    MULTIFINANCE FIRMS NEW FINANCING AT 22.05 TRLN RPH IN
JANUARY - ASSOC	
    The Indonesian Association of Financial Services reported
new financing in January reached 22.05 trillion rupiah ($2.41
billion), up from 21.5 trillion rupiah a month earlier, driven
mainly by car and motorbike financing, said chairman Wiwie
Kurnia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6 & Investor Daily p.22)	
    INDOFOOD 2011 NET PROFITS AT 3.08 TRLN RPH	
    Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk recorded a
net profit of 3.08 trillion rupiah ($336.43 million) in 2011, up
4 percent from 2.95 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14)	
    KIMIA FARMA TO EXPAND INTO HOSPITAL BUSINESS	
    State pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk 
plans to spend around 1.55 trillion rupiah ($169.31 million) to
expand into the hospital business by building up to six
hospitals in several cities, said CEO Syamsul Arifin. (Kontan
p.3 & Investor Daily p.1)	
    COAL CONSUMPTION SEEN TO DECLINE 20 PCT THIS YEAR	
    State-owned utility firm, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN), says coal consumption in 2012 is expected to decline by
20 percent to 43 million tonnes from an initial target of 54
million tonnes, said Helmi Najamudin, the firm's head of coal
division. (Kontan p.14)	
	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Jakarta composite index ended marginally lower on
Tuesday with Indonesian auto distributor PT Astra International
Tbk fell 0.92 percent, adding to a combined 3.5
percent loss over the past two sessions after Bank Indonesia
announced new credit curbs, including restrictions on auto
loans.	
    * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about
China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite,
which have been generally rising on a brightening outlook for
the U.S. economy. 	
    * A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy
and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses
were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. 	
    * Oil dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia
sought to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the
global economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed
argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any
supply shortfall. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as
some traders took profits on concerns that the market was over
bought, although losses were limited by still-robust demand as
indicated by export trends. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------  	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1405.52      -0.3%    -4.230   	
 USD/JPY                 83.6        -0.12%    -0.100   	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.3519          --    -0.011   	
 SPOT GOLD               1650.09      0.00%     0.060   	
 US CRUDE                106.41       0.32%     0.340   	
 DOW JONES               13170.19    -0.52%    -68.94   	
 ASIA ADRS              129.87      -1.37%     -1.81   	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
    	
    LATEST STORIES ON:	
    * Indonesia stocks........ 	
    * Southeast Asian stocks.. 	
    * Asian stocks preview.... 	
    * Asian currencies........ 	
    * U.S. stocks............. 	
    * Oil prices.............. 	
    * Global markets.......... 	
    * Malaysian crude palm oil 	
    * Indonesian palm oil..... 	
    * Global economy.......... 	
    * Key Asian companies..... 	
    * Key currencies.......... 	
    * Major deals of interest. 	
	
($1 = 9155.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)	
	
 (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.