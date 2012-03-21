Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 21

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST MULTIFINANCE FIRMS NEW FINANCING AT 22.05 TRLN RPH IN JANUARY - ASSOC The Indonesian Association of Financial Services reported new financing in January reached 22.05 trillion rupiah ($2.41 billion), up from 21.5 trillion rupiah a month earlier, driven mainly by car and motorbike financing, said chairman Wiwie Kurnia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6 & Investor Daily p.22) INDOFOOD 2011 NET PROFITS AT 3.08 TRLN RPH Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk recorded a net profit of 3.08 trillion rupiah ($336.43 million) in 2011, up 4 percent from 2.95 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14) KIMIA FARMA TO EXPAND INTO HOSPITAL BUSINESS State pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk plans to spend around 1.55 trillion rupiah ($169.31 million) to expand into the hospital business by building up to six hospitals in several cities, said CEO Syamsul Arifin. (Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.1) COAL CONSUMPTION SEEN TO DECLINE 20 PCT THIS YEAR State-owned utility firm, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), says coal consumption in 2012 is expected to decline by 20 percent to 43 million tonnes from an initial target of 54 million tonnes, said Helmi Najamudin, the firm's head of coal division. (Kontan p.14) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index ended marginally lower on Tuesday with Indonesian auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk fell 0.92 percent, adding to a combined 3.5 percent loss over the past two sessions after Bank Indonesia announced new credit curbs, including restrictions on auto loans. * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite, which have been generally rising on a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy. * A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. * Oil dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia sought to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the global economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as some traders took profits on concerns that the market was over bought, although losses were limited by still-robust demand as indicated by export trends. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230 USD/JPY 83.6 -0.12% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1650.09 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 106.41 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94 ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9155.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Jakarta Newsroom and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)