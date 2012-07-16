Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 16

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) CHANDRA ASRI EYES BUILDING REFINERY PLANT WORTH $8 BLN Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical is planning to invest up to $8 billion to develop its oil and petrochemical refinery plant in Merak, Banten, said company corporate relations officer Suhat Miyarso, adding the firm is seeking a strategic partner to work on the project. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.8) ELECTRONIC HOME APPLIENCES SALES SEEN RISING DURING RAMADAN Indonesia' federation of electronics says sales during the Ramadan period will increase 10 percent compared to last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) CARREFOUR SEES 2012 SALES TO GROW 50 PCT PT Carrefour Indonesia, the arm of France's retail giant Carrefour, sees sales in 2012 at approximately 30 trillion rupiah, growing double from last year's 15 trillion rupiah, said company's head of public affairs Satria Hamid. (Kontan p.16) PTPN TO BUILD SUGAR FACTORY WORTH 1.4 TRLN RPH State plantation firm PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) plans to build a sugar factory worth 1.4 trillion rupiah ($148.19 million) on 6,000 hectare of land in Banyuwangi, East Java. Construction will start in November and estimated production capacity is 8,000 tonnes per day, said director Soewarno, adding the firm expects to start production in 2015. (Investor Daily p.7) SEMEN GRESIK SEES H1 NET PROFIT UP 15 PCT State-controlled cement producer, PT Semen Gresik, estimates its net profit in the first-half rose 15 percent from a year ago to 2.1 trillion rupiah as revenues are seen growing between 12-15 percent to 8.5-8.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Dwi Soetjpto. The firm sees 2012 sales volume will reach 22.5 million tonnes, up 14 percent from last year's 19.8 million tonnes. (Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index rose 0.89 percent on Friday and Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday amid optimism over China's second-quarter GDP data, with stronger oil prices lifting commodities and energy-linked counters such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd and Bumi Resources Tbk . * Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed. * U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Friday as concerns over tighter global oilseed supply came back into play, while traders were mostly relieved that China's gross domestic product data landed in line with forecasts. * U.S. December corn futures surged 3.3 percent on Monday, building on strong gains from the past four weeks as drought conditions in the U.S. Midwest hammer yields and stocks dwindle, driving up grains prices across the board. * Oil prices rose for a third day on Friday after China reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1356.78 1.65 22.020 USD/JPY 79.18 -0.06 -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1588.79 -0.08 -1.240 US CRUDE 86.95 -0.17 -0.150 DOW JONES 12777.09 1.62 203.82 ASIA ADRS 115.28 1.29 1.47 ------------------------------------------------------------ LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) ($1 = 9,447.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha and; Editing by Matthew Bigg)