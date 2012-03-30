Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 30

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

INVESTMENT BOARD SEES Q1 INVESTMENT AT 57 TRLN RPH

Investment in the first quarter of 2012 is seen reaching around 57 trillion rupiah, 20 percent of this year’s government target of 283.5 trillion rupiah, said Gita Wirjawan, chairman of the Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), adding that most investments were in manufacturing, infrastructure and services sectors. (Kontan p.2 & Investor Daily p.30)

GOVT SEES Q1 EXPORT SLOWDOWN

The government forecast a slowdown in total exports in the first quarter, as demand from major export destinations weakens, said trade minister Gita Wirjawan, adding it would be hard to achieve a 2012 export target of $230 billion. (Kontan p.2)

PETROSEA TO SPEND $240 MLN FOR CAPEX IN 2012

Construction firm and coal contractor, PT Petrosea plans to spend $240 million on capital expenditure this year, up 55 percent from $155 million last year for expansion of its contractor business and 10-15 new ships, said finance director TG Shankar. (Kontan p.5)

KALBE FARMA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT UP 15 PCT State pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma reported a net profit of 1.48 trillion rupiah in 2011, up 15 percent from 1.28 trillion rupiah a year earlier, and net sales that were up 7 percent to 10.91 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.18)

MATAHARI 2011 SALES UP 15 PCT TO 9.26 TRLN RPH

Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima recorded 2011 sales grew 15 percent to 9.26 trillion rupiah from 8.04 trillion rupiah a year earlier, boosted by hypermart store sales, said CEO Benjamin Mailool. He added the firm owned 63 Hypermart outlets across the country, after 12 new stores were opened in 2011. (Investor Daily p.20 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

ABM INVESTAMA RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT JUMPS TO 415.7 BLN RPH Coal miner PT ABM Investama booked 2011 net profit of 415.7 billion rupiah, more than triple 127.3 billion rupiah a year earlier, as revenues rose 48 percent to 6.63 trillion rupiah from 4.49 trillion rupiah in 2010. (Investor Daily p.21)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Jakarta composite index rose 0.13 percent on Thursday and closed for public holiday on Friday, while most Southeast Asian stocks recouped early losses to end modestly higher by late buying in beaten-down blue-chips and resource-related shares.

* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.

* U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped for a second day on Thursday, as traders booked more profit from a rally this week, although losses were curbed by soybean supply fears in South America and firm export outlook for palm oil.

* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking.

* The Indian rupee fell on worries about the impact of proposed tax laws on fund inflows, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as soft U.S. economic data caused investors to cut bets on riskier assets before the end of the quarter.

* Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly firmer on Thursday in moderate volume as investors cautiously bought risky assets amid growing concerns over slowing economic growth in China and the United States. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.28 -0.16% -2.260 USD/JPY 82 -0.52% -0.430 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1658 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1660.09 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE 103.34 0.54% 0.560 DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61 ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87 -------------------------------------------------------------

