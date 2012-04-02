FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 2
#Coal
April 2, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - Q1 OIL OUTPUT AT 886,000 BPD, BPMIGAS SAYS	
    Indonesia's oil production in the first quarter only reached
886,000 barrels per day (bpd), said Rudi Rubiandini, deputy
chairman of oil and gas regulator BPMigas. He added it would be
difficult to achieve the government's target of 930,000 bpd this
year. (Investor Daily p.9 & Kontan p.14)	
    - MULTISTRADA SEES 2011 NET PROFITS FALL 19 PCT	
    PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second
biggest tyre maker, saw 2011 net profits fall 19 percent to
142.74 billion rupiah ($15.61 million) from a year earlier, said
CEO Piter Tanuri. The firm booked 2011 sales at 2.86 trillion
rupiah, up 43 percent from a year earlier, driven mainly by
exports. (Investor Daily p.14)	
    - BAKRIELAND 2011 NET PROFITS DOWN 3.6 PCT	
    Property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk 
booked a 3.6 percent decline in 2011 net profits to 232.9
billion rupiah, said CEO Hiramsyah Tahib. Its revenues were up
47 percent to 2.01 trillion rupiah, mostly from apartment and
housing businesses. (Investor Daily p.15)	
    - HARUM ENERGY 2011 NET PROFIT SOARS 80 PCT	
    Coal firm PT Harum Energy Tbk saw 2011 net profits
up 80 percent to 1.78 trillion rupiah from a year earlier, while
revenues rose 63 percent to 7.29 trillion. (Kontan p.3)	
    - INDO TAMBANGRAYA SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 13 PCT	
    Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk expects
2012 revenues to rise 13 percent year-on-year to $2.7 billion as
sales volumes are seen rising to 27 million tonnes this year,
with an average coal price expected at $100 per tonne, said
finance director Edward Manurung. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.4 percent
on Friday, with a net foreign buying of $130.1 million, Reuters
data showed.	
    * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than
two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. 	
    * Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive
territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China
manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing in the
world's second biggest economy. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures extended its losing streak into
a third day on Friday, as traders grew cautious ahead of a key
U.S. report on soybean plantings and stocks, although healthy
demand for the edible oil curbed losses. 	
    * Oil rose on Friday to post the biggest quarterly gain
since the beginning of 2011 as the growing threat of a
disruption of Iranian exports added to supply concerns. 	
    * Most Latin American currencies strengthened slightly on
Friday following new efforts to contain the European debt
crisis, while the Mexican peso closed out its best quarter ever
nearly flat. 	
    * Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday to
end the first quarter on a strong note, with Malaysian equities
closing at a record high on strong foreign inflows and shares in
Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0048 GMT ---------------	
                INSTRUMENT       LAST   PCT CHG      NET CHG 	
 S&P 500               1408.47      0.37         5.19 	
 USD/JPY                 83.12      0.16         0.13 	
 US 10YR             2.25      1.54         0.03 	
 SPOT GOLD             1671.69      0.23         3.79 	
 US CRUDE               103.38      0.36         0.37 	
 DOW JONES            13212.04      0.50        66.22 	
 ASIA ADRS             129.43      0.61         0.79 	
 FTSE 100             5768.45      0.46        26.42 	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,144 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

