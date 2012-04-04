FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 4
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
April 4, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - NATIONAL BANK'S TOTAL UNDISBURSED LOANS IN JAN UP 16 PCT
Y/Y	
    Total undisbursed loans of national banks reached 702.88
trillion rupiah ($76.99 billion) in January, or up 16 percent
from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed. (Investor
Daily p.21)	
    - ABM INVESTAMA SEES 2012 NET PROFIT RISE 150 PCT Y/Y	
    Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk expects net profit
in 2012 will rise 150 percent from 415.74 billion rupiah ($45.54
million), said CEO Andi Djajanegara. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1,
Kontan p.5 & Investor Daily p.14)	
    - BW PLANTATION EYES MORE LAND ACQUSITION IN KALIMANTAN	
    A palm oil plantation firm, PT BW Plantation Tbk,
plans to acquire around 10,000-20,000 hectares of land in
Kalimantan with a total investment of $10 million and expects it
will increase the firm's crude palm oil output, said Kelik
Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan p.17)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent on
Wednesday to a record high of 4,215.44, led by a 39 percent gain
in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, also the most
actively tradedstock on the bourse.	
    *  U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was
less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. 	
    *  Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was
less likely to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors
looking for more clues over global growth outlook. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures touched their highest in more
than a year on Tuesday, riding on the back of a smaller soybean
crop and recovering palm oil exports, but ended the day almost
flat, as traders scrambled to lock in profit. 	
    * Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand
growth and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from
the U.S. central bank countered concerns about potential supply
disruptions. 	
    * Brazil's real strengthened on Tuesday after the country
posted better-than-expected industrial output numbers while the
Mexican peso lost ground as minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's March policy meeting dampened stimulus hopes.
 	
    * Southeast Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday
and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit all-time closing highs as
further signs of economic recovery in the United States
bolstered sentiment in the region. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------   
  	
              INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG 	
 S&P 500               1413.38     -0.40        -5.66 	
 USD/JPY                 82.87      0.06         0.05 	
 US 10YR             2.30      0.25         0.01 	
 SPOT GOLD             1646.96      0.13         2.13 	
 US CRUDE               103.96     -0.05        -0.05 	
 DOW JONES            13199.55     -0.49       -64.94 	
 ASIA ADRS             129.34     -1.26        -1.65 	
 FTSE 100             5838.34     -0.62       -36.55    	
------------------------------------------------------------  	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
    LATEST STORIES ON:	
    * Indonesia stocks........ 	
    * Southeast Asian stocks.. 	
    * Asian stocks preview.... 	
    * Asian currencies........ 	
    * U.S. stocks............. 	
    * Oil prices.............. 	
    * Global markets.......... 	
    * Malaysian crude palm oil 	
    * Indonesian palm oil..... 	
    * Global economy.......... 	
    * Key Asian companies..... 	
    * Key currencies.......... 	
    * Major deals of interest. 	
    ($1 = 9,130 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.