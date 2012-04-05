Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 5

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - CENTRAL PROTEINAPRIMA LOSSES TRIPLE IN 2011 PT Central Proteinaprima Tbk, integrated shrimp producer, processor and exporter, posted net losses of 2.04 trillion rupiah ($223.19 million) in 2011, a loss 220 percent larger than the 635.48 billion rupiah loss a year earlier, as disputes between shrimp farmers and the company led to the closing of shrimp ponds, said George Basuki, its corporate communication manager. (Kontan p.4) - FIF UPSIZES BOND ISSUES TO 4 TRLN RPH Motorcycle financing firm PT Federal International Finance (FIF) , a unit of leading vehicle producer PT Astra International Tbk, has upsized its bond target to 4 trillion rupiah, from an earlier target of 2 trillion rupiah, a source said. The issuance is part of a 10 trillion rupiah bond target to be sold between 2012 and 2013. (Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday, after closing at a record high a day earlier, with the mining index falling 1.7 percent as the government unveiled plans to impose export tax on coal and base metals. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were waning. * Asian shares fell on Thursday after a weak Spanish bond sale heightened concerns about funding difficulties by lower-rated euro zone countries, further undermining sentiment hurt by fading expectations for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to an almost 13-month high on Wednesday, as traders continued to bet on a brighter demand outlook for palm oil following expectations of a smaller soybean crop in coming months. * Oil fell for a second straight day Wednesday, ending about 2 percent lower after testing key technical support levels as U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer jumped last week to a nine-month high. * Latin America's most traded currencies weakened on Wednesday on new concern over global growth the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered expectations for more monetary stimulus. * Southeast Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested dwindling chances for more policy stimulus, dampening the prospect of more inflows to the region, while losses in mining stocks pulled down Indonesia. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.96 -1.02% -14.420 USD/JPY 82.37 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2358 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1621.99 0.17% 2.740 US CRUDE 101.99 0.51% 0.520 DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80 ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,140 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)