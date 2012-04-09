FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 9
April 9, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - MATAHARI TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH FOR NEW OUTLETS	
    Indonesian retail firm PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk 
plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($109.77 million) this year to
open 17 hyper-mart outlets and 17 Boston Health & Beauty
pharmacy outlets, said Danny Kojongian, the firm's corporate
communication director. (Investor Daily p.13)	
    - LIPPO KARAWACI TO BULD 7-8 HOSPITALS IN 2012	
Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk plans to
develop up to eight hospitals this year with a total investment
of around $125-$150 million, aiming to boost revenues that are
expected to reach 6 trillion rupiah ($658.62 million) in 2012,
said CEO Ketut Budi Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.5)	
    - MARTINA BERTO TO INVEST 40 BLN RPH IN 2012	
    Cosmetic firm PT Martina Berto Tbk says it will
spend 40 billion rupiah ($4.39 million) in 2012 to build a new
factory and research new product lines, said CEO Bryan David
Emil. (Jakarta Globe p.B1)	
	
           	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's benchmark stock index was closed on
Friday due to public holiday. The index rose 0.78 percent on
Thursday after if fell 1.9 percent a day earlier as the
government unveiled plans to impose an export tax on coal and
base metals.	
    * U.S. stock futures closed lower on Friday in brief,
holiday-thinned trading after a much weaker-than-expected report
on U.S. job growth for March. 	
    * Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S.
jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's
largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S.
data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week.
 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near 13-month high on
Friday, as traders continued to bet on strong demand ahead of
key industry data due next week. 	
    * U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday after two straight
days of losses as data showing a drop in jobless claims combined
with  uncertainty about supply disruptions to prompt short
covering  ahead of a long holiday weekend. 	
    * Latin America's currencies were mixed on Thursday with
renewed concerns over the European debt crisis while lower
inflation weighed on Brazil's interest rate futures. 	
        	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ 	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                   1398.08     -0.06%    -0.880 	
 USD/JPY                   81.31       -0.26%    -0.210 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0474          --     0.000 	
 SPOT GOLD                 1643.29      0.80%    13.070 	
 US CRUDE                  102.15      -1.12%    -1.160 	
 DOW JONES                 13060.14    -0.11%    -14.61 	
 ASIA ADRS                127.27       0.32%      0.41 	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,110 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and
Matthew Bigg)

