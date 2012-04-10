FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 10
April 10, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT)	
    - The finance ministry is to announce results from a sharia
bond auction. 1500 (0800)	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - GOVT SEES ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 6.5 PCT IN Q1	
    The government expects that first quarter figures will show
the economy remained positive and expanded at 6.5 percent,
though exports are seen slowing due to a global economic
slowdown, said Bambang Brodjonegoro, acting head of the fiscal
office at finance ministry. (Kontan p.2 & Bisnis Indonesia p.3)	
    - MAYORA TO ISSUE 750 BLN RPH OF BONDS	
    Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah Tbk plans
to issue 750 billion rupiah ($81.97 million) worth of bonds this
year to develop factories, said director David Atmadja. The firm
seeks sales growth of 20 percent in 2012. (Jakarta Post p.13)	
    - BANK PANIN SEES OUTSTANDING CREDIT UP 25 PCT	
    Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk, otherwise known
as Bank Panin, expects total outstanding loans in 2012 will rise
up to 25 percent from last year's 75.74 trillion rupiah ($8.28
billion), said director Hendrawan Danusaputra. (Investor Daily
p.21)	
           	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.3
percent on Monday, following its peers in the region as concern
over disappointing U.S jobs data had reduced investors appetite
for risky assets.	
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's
disappointing jobs report, which raised new concerns about the
U.S. economy's recovery. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors cautiously
awaited Chinese trade data to gauge whether the world's second
largest economy could achieve a soft landing, after a sharp
slowdown in  U.S. jobs creation clouded prospects for global
growth. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday, as market
players booked profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the
day, with losses capped by expectations of lower stocks due to a
shift in demand to palm oil from soyoil, where supply is
tightening. 	
    * Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks
on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption,
while slowing U.S. jobs growth sparked concern about demand for
fuel. 	
    *  Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Monday as
an abrupt slowdown in jobs growth in the United States and a
pick-up in Chinese inflation prompted investors to cut exposure
to riskier assets after the Easter break. 	
        	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ---------------  	
            INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1382.2      -1.14    -15.880  	
 USD/JPY                 81.77        0.28      0.230  	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.0527         --      0.005  	
 SPOT GOLD               1643.6       0.18      2.970  	
 US CRUDE                102.35      -0.11     -0.100  	
 DOW JONES               12929.59    -1.00    -130.55  	
 ASIA ADRS              125.55      -1.35      -1.72  	
 ------------------------------------------------------------  	
	
($1 = 9,150 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)

