Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 12
April 12, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (IN GMT)	
    - British Prime Minister David Cameron will deliver a speech
at Al-Azhar University. 0800 (0100). For a story on his speech
see 	
    - Bank Indonesia is to announce its benchmark rate. 1100
(0400) For a preview see: 	
            	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - WILMAR TO SPEND $300 MLN FOR NEW PLANTS	
    The largest palm oil producer in Indonesia, PT Wilmar
Indonesia, will build new palm oil refining plants and a flour
mill worth $300 million in the next few years to meet increasing
demand for the commodity, said the firm's commissioner Master
Parulian Tumanggor. (Jakarta Post p.13)	
    - JAPFA COMFEED TO MERGE WITH MULTIBREEDER ADIRAMA	
    Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk 
plans to merge with PT Multibreeder Adirama Indonesia Tbk
 through a share swap mechanism, aiming to increase
efficiency, said director Ignatius Herry Wibowo in a statement.
Japfa owns 73 percent shares in Multibreeder. (Investor Daily
p.13  Kontan p.4)	
    - ASTRA AGRO RECORDS Q1 REVENUES FALL 6.5 PCT	
    PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a palm oil unit of PT
Astra International Tbk, saw revenue fall 6.5 percent
in the first quarter to 2.58 trillion rupiah ($281.89
million).(Investor Daily p.14)   	
   	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.48
percent on Wednesday as risk aversion weighed on global stocks,
with miner firm PT Bumi Resources Tbk and auto
distributor firm PT Astra International Tbk led
turnovers.	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after an encouraging start
to earnings season helped equities rebound from five days of
losses that pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq below key
technical levels. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Thursday while the euro firmed,
reflecting investor caution despite easing concerns about
sovereign funding for troubled euro zone economies Spain and
Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound overnight.
 	
    * Malaysian commodity market is closed on Wednesday for a
public holiday and will re-open on Thursday. 	
    * U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, after two days of
lower settlements, boosted by government data showing domestic
fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week,
overshadowing an increase in crude inventories. 	
    *  Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday after a
European Central bank official raised the possibility of
reviving its bond-buying program, calming anxieties over the
euro zone's fiscal health. 	
    * Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly five weeks
while Thai stocks hit four week lows on Wednesday, dragged lower
by index heavyweights such as banking and commodities shares as
risk aversion weighed on global stocks. 	
            	
  ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- 
 	
               INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG  	
 S&P 500               1368.71      0.74        10.12 	
 USD/JPY                 80.93      0.11         0.09 	
 US 10YR             2.03     -0.53        -0.01 	
 SPOT GOLD             1659.19      0.10         1.74 	
 US CRUDE               102.56     -0.14        -0.14 	
 DOW JONES            12805.39      0.70        89.46 	
 ASIA ADRS             125.52      1.47         1.82 	
 FTSE 100             5634.74      0.70        39.19 	
    	
  ------------------------------------------------------------	
	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
    ($1 = 9,152.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

