Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 13
April 13, 2012 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - SEMEN GRESIK SEES Q1 NET PROFIT RISES 15 PCT Y/Y	
    State-controlled cement producer, PT Semen Gresik Tbk
 estimates that net profit in the first quarter rose 
15 percent from a year ago to 1 trillion rupiah ($109.14
million), said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily p.13)	
    - CITRA MARGA EYES INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT WORTH 7 TRLN RPH	
    Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk
 is looking to construct a 100-kilometre road
connecting coal mining areas in South Sumatra, with an estimated
cost of 7 trillion rupiah ($763.98 million), said director
Daniel Goenawan. (Kontan p.4 & Jakarta Post p.13)	
   	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell 0.2
percent on Thursday. Auto distributor firm PT Astra
International Tbk and the biggest lender in the
country PT Bank Mandiri Tbk led turnovers.	
    * U.S. stocks notched a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. 	
    * Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand
for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by
North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials
said had failed. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming
trading after a one-day break, as traders booked profits and
buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt
crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy. 	
    * U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on
Thursday as a weaker dollar fueled buying of riskier assets and
hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus and on expectations that
China will report upbeat economic growth data on Friday. 	
    * Latin America's currencies strengthened on Thursday as
Euro zone concerns eased and investors bet Chinese first quarter
growth would come in higher than expected, ensuring demand for
Latin American commodities. 	
    * Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day
losing streaks in light volume on Thursday along with positive
sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down
blue chips and resource shares. 	
            	
  ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT --------------- 
  	
              INSTRUMENT         LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1387.57      1.38%    18.860  	
 USD/JPY                 80.92         0.1%     0.080  	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.0457          --    -0.011  	
 SPOT GOLD               1675.3       0.02%     0.320  	
 US CRUDE                103.81       0.16%     0.170  	
 DOW JONES               12986.58     1.41%    181.19  	
 ASIA ADRS              127.42       1.51%      1.90  	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
	
($1 = 9,162.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)

