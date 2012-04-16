FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 16
April 16, 2012 / 2:03 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - BUKIT ASAM SEES NET PROFIT UP 30 PCT Y/Y	
    Coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam Tbk is
targeting net profit of 3.8 trillion rupiah ($415.75 million),
up 30 percent from a year ago, according to a report by a market
analyst. (Investor Daily p.14)	
    - SINAR MAS AGRO TO ISSUE BOND WORTH 3 TRLN RPH IN 2 YEARS	
    Oil palm plantation firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and
Technology Tbk, a unit of Sinarmas group, plans to
issue bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($328.23 million) over the
next two years with the first issuance expected in May or June
this year, sources said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)	
	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's Jakarta composite index rose 0.5
percent on Friday to its highest closing since April 5 amid
disappointing China growth data.	
    * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since
November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth
data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Monday as a surge in Spanish
government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor confidence in
riskier assets. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as
traders  took profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the
week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on
Malaysian palm exports data due on Monday. 	
    * U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday on
lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth in China and as
U.S. consumer sentiment dipped moderately in early April. 	
    * Latin America's currencies weakened o n F Friday after
China reported its slowest first-quarter growth in three years
and euro zone concerns lingered as Spain's borrowing costs
continued to rise. 	
    * Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with
Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting more than
one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for
Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though slower first
quarter Chinese growth capped gains 	
            	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------  	
              INSTRUMENT         LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1370.26     -1.25    -17.310  	
 USD/JPY                 80.98        0.11      0.090  	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9928         --      0.003  	
 SPOT GOLD               1652.79     -0.35     -5.790  	
 US CRUDE                102.36      -0.46     -0.470  	
 DOW JONES               12849.59    -1.05   -136.99  	
 ASIA ADRS              125.81      -1.26     -1.61  	
------------------------------------------------------------- 	
	
    ($1 = 9,140 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by x)

