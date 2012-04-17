Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 17

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - NZ DAIRY GIANT FONTERRA TO BUILD MILK PROCESSING New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the world biggest dairy exporter, plans to develop a milk processing and packaging plant in Indonesia because it sees higher milk demand, said CEO Theo Spierings. The firm is looking for local partners and expects the new factory to start operation in the next 18 months, said Yon Handoyo, CEO PT Fonterra Brands Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2 & Investor Daily p.8) - TIMAH GETS 3 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN State tin miner PT Timah Tbk secured a loan worth 3 trillion rupiah ($326.98 million) from a syndication led by PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk to acquire coal mines and buy two bucket-wheel dredge vessels, said CEO Wachid Usman. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.13) - MULTISTRADA TO BUILD FACTORY IN KAZAKHSTAN PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, plans to develop a car tyre factory with an annual capacity of up to 3 million tonnes in Kazakhstan, said corporate secretary Even Go. The firm has inked an MoU with Kazakhstan's government on April 13 and expects to start developing the factory early next year and complete it in the next two years. (Kontan p.5) - MANDIRI EXPECTS Q1 LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GROW 29 PCT PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest lender by assets, forecasts credit disbursements in the first quarter growing by 29 percent to 324.8 trillion rupiah from the same period last year, said CEO Zulkifli Zaini. (Investor Daily p.21) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's benchmark index fell 0.3 percent on Monday as foreign investors sold a net $34 million of stocks after investor appetite for riskier assets waned. * The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. * Asian shares were capped while the euro eased on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt. * Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday as a drop in export numbers for the first half of the month led some traders to book profits, although losses were curbed by tightening edible oil supply. * Oil futures tumbled more than 2 percent o n M Monday after news a major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck may start ahead of schedule sparked heavy spread trading. * Latin American currencies weakened on Monday on concerns that rising Spanish borrowing costs could reignite the euro zone debt crisis, reducing investors' appetite for emerging-market assets. * The Philippines stock market rose to a four-week high and Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a surge in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.57 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 80.41 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9823 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.29 -0.02% -0.310 US CRUDE 103.11 0.17% 0.180 DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82 ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,175 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Aditya Suharmoko)