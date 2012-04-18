Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 18

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - CIPUTRA Q1 SALES UP 84 PCT Y/Y Property developer PT Ciputra Development Tbk booked 1.53 trillion rupiah ($166.67 million) in sales in the first quarter of this year, up 84 percent from the same period a year ago. The company's 2012 total sales target is 6.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.15) - DANAMON Q1 NET PROFITS GROW 18 PCT Lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk reported its first-quarter net profits up 18 percent year-on-year to 900 billion rupiah, with loan growth at 23 percent to 106 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.12 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m4) - Q1 COAL EXPORTS REACH 67.5 MLN TONNES - GOVT Coal exports in the first quarter of this year reached 67.5 million tonnes while total output was 90 million tonnes, said Edi Prasodjo, director of coal business supervision at the energy ministry. (Kontan p.14) - LPEI TO ISSUE $300 MLN GLOBAL BOND The Indonesia Export Financing Institution (LPEI) plans to issue a $300 million global bond with five-year tenures to finance credit expansion, a source said. The firm has appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m5) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday while shares in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore fell on waning investor appetite for riskier assets. * U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell. * Stabilizing risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier currencies on Wednesday, after firm demand at Spanish debt sales, positive U.S. corporate earnings, and an improved sentiment in a Germany survey boosted investor confidence. * Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday on tightening global oilseed supply, although gains were limited as weaker exports and soaring Spanish borrowing costs weighed on sentiment. * Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the higher-priced European benchmark. * Mexico's peso gained on Tuesday as worries about the euro zone debt crisis eased on solid demand at a Spanish debt auction, while the Brazilian real weakened as the government again tried to stem strength in the currency. * Thai stocks fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday and shares in Singapore and Malaysia edged lower as renewed worries about debt problems in Europe curbed investors' appetite for riskier assets. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.78 1.55 21.210 USD/JPY 81.1 0.3 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0069 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1649.85 0.05 0.870 US CRUDE 104.29 0.09 0.100 DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50 194.13 ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80 1.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,180 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by xxx)