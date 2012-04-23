Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 23

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST GOVT SAYS MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY TO GROW 7 PCT THIS YEAR The government is optimistic that the manufacturing industry sector will still grow at 7 percent this year, up from last year's growth at 6.8 percent, said industry minister MS Hidayat. Earlier, growth was forecast at 7.1-7.2 percent this year. (Investor Daily p.7 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) ASTRA SEDAYA FINANCE TO GET $120 MLN LOAN IFR Asia reported that PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing unit of auto-maker PT Astra International, will secure a $120 million loan with 3-year tenures. The company's head of corporate strategy, Welfizon Yuza, declined to give details. The firm earlier said it would need 22 trillion rupiah this year to finance cars and heavy equipment purchasing that will be financed by bank loan and bonds. (Investor Daily p.13) MULTISTRADA TO SPEND $60 MLN TO BUILD FACTORY IN KAZAKHSTAN PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, plans to spend $60 million for a car tyre factory in Kazakhstan, which needs a total investment of up to $300 million, said company director Uthan Sadikin. The firm has invited Kazakhstan's state-owned company Samruk Kazyna Invest to work on the project. (Investor Daily p.13) TRIKOMSEL SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 8.1 TRLN RPH Telecommunication retailer PT Trikomsel Oke is seeing revenues in 2012 of 8.1 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent from last year's 7.1 trillion rupiah, said company CEO Sugiono. (Investor Daily p.26) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index rose 0.4 percent to its highest level since April 3, with $16.7 million of inflows. Trade was heavy, with top lender Bank Mandiri gaining 1.4 percent. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Monday after the IMF secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the market's resilience to risk. * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. The Nasdaq Composite fell as SanDisk Corp led a drop in semiconductor shares with an 11.3 percent slide after its second revenue warning in as many quarters. * Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. * Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday on last minute buying, although traders remained wary over the weak global economy and slowing export data. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1378.53 0.12% 1.610 USD/JPY 81.55 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1642.3 0.03% 0.430 US CRUDE 103.87 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16 ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)