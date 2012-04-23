FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 23
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 23, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
 	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    GOVT SAYS MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY TO GROW 7 PCT THIS YEAR	
    The government is optimistic that the manufacturing industry
sector will still grow at 7 percent this year, up from last
year's growth at 6.8 percent, said industry minister MS Hidayat.
Earlier, growth was forecast at 7.1-7.2 percent this year.
(Investor Daily p.7 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)	
    ASTRA SEDAYA FINANCE TO GET $120 MLN LOAN	
    IFR Asia reported that PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing
unit of auto-maker PT Astra International, will secure
a $120 million loan with 3-year tenures. The company's head of
corporate strategy, Welfizon Yuza, declined to give details. The
firm earlier said it would need 22 trillion rupiah this year to
finance cars and heavy equipment purchasing that will be
financed by bank loan and bonds. (Investor Daily p.13)	
    MULTISTRADA TO SPEND $60 MLN TO BUILD FACTORY IN KAZAKHSTAN	
    PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, Indonesia's second
biggest tyre maker, plans to spend $60 million for a car tyre
factory in Kazakhstan, which needs a total investment of up to
$300 million, said company director Uthan Sadikin. The firm has
invited Kazakhstan's state-owned company Samruk Kazyna Invest to
work on the project. (Investor Daily p.13)  	
    TRIKOMSEL SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 8.1 TRLN RPH	
    Telecommunication retailer PT Trikomsel Oke is
seeing revenues in 2012 of 8.1 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent
from last year's 7.1 trillion rupiah, said company CEO Sugiono.
(Investor Daily p.26) 	
	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Jakarta composite index rose 0.4 percent to its
highest level since April 3, with $16.7 million of inflows.
Trade was heavy, with top lender Bank Mandiri gaining
1.4 percent.	
    * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Monday after the IMF
secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's
debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the
market's resilience to risk. 	
    * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings
from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in
banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's
highs. The Nasdaq Composite fell as SanDisk Corp led a
drop in semiconductor shares with an 11.3 percent slide after
its second revenue warning in as many quarters. 	
    * Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to end
higher on Friday on last minute buying, although traders
remained wary over the weak global economy and slowing export
data.  	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------- 	
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                 1378.53      0.12%     1.610 	
 USD/JPY                 81.55        0.01%     0.010 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9612          --     0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1642.3       0.03%     0.430 	
 US CRUDE                103.87      -0.01%    -0.010 	
 DOW JONES               13029.26     0.50%     65.16 	
 ASIA ADRS              126.37       0.01%      0.01 	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  	
    	
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Matthew Bigg)

