Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 25

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST CIPUTRA TO SPEND 15 TRLN RPH FOR SUPERBLOCK PROJECT IN JAKARTA Realty developer PT Ciputra Development will spend 15 trillion rupiah ($1.63 billion) to build a superblock project on a 15-hectare plot in Jakarta, with completion expected in 2017, said founder Ciputra. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5) DEMAND FOR HEAVY EQUIPMENT SEEN UP 20 PCT IN 2014 - GOVT The public works ministry expects demand for heavy equipment to grow 20 percent in 2014 as the government plans to spend 1,923 trillion rupiah on infrastructure development, said construction division head Bambang Goeritno. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6) JASA MARGA SEES Q1 REVENUE AT 1.08 TRLN RPH State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Persero expects first-quarter revenue to reach 1.08 trillion rupiah, down from 1.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Chief Executive Adityawarman, adding that the company saw full-year revenue at 5.3-5.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) BTN RECORDS 28 PCT RISE IN Q1 NET PROFIT State-owned lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara Persero booked a net profit of 313 billion rupiah for the first quarter, up 28 percent from 245 billion rupiah a year earlier as interest revenue grew 16 percent to 2.11 trillion rupiah, said Finance Director Saud Pardede. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4, Kontan p.12 & Investor Daily p.21) ASTRA OTOPARTS RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 286.88 BLN RPH Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a unit of car maker PT Astra International, booked a first-quarter net profit of 286.88 billion rupiah, slightly up from 284.34 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 17 percent to 2.12 trillion rupiah, said Director Robi Sani. (Kontan p.4) KALBE FARMA BOOKS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 28 PCT Pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma recorded a first-quarter net profit of 403.3 billion rupiah, up 28 percent from 315.92 billion rupiah a year earlier, as sales rose 28 percent to 3 trillion rupiah, up from 2.35 trillion rupiah last year, said Finance Director Vidjongtius. (Kontan p.5 & Investor Daily p.14) MARKET SNAPSHOT * The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.4 percent firmer on Tuesday with $25.7 million in foreign inflows, while the Philippines and Vietnam each edged up 0.1 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while the focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. * The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers such as 3M Co, but Apple Inc's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE Amex, below the 6.8 billion average daily volume so far this year. * U.S. soybean prices settled up near a four-year high on Tuesday on strong exports and concern about rival crops in South America, while upbeat home sales in the United States boosted prices of copper which relies on construction. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday as investors feared euro zone debt woes could hurt global growth, although losses were limited by a healthy demand outlook for the edible oil on the back of lower soybean supply. * Brent crude prices fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks, while weak gasoline futures weighed on the complex as market participants rotated positions ahead of weekly inventory reports. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1371.97 0.37% 5.030 USD/JPY 81.43 0.17% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1642.24 0.03% 0.510 US CRUDE 103.73 0.17% 0.170 DOW JONES 13001.56 0.58% 74.39 ASIA ADRS 125.05 0.51% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9186.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Chris Lewis)