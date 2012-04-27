Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - April 27

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia, business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST GOVT SEES Q2 TOTAL INVESTMENT RISING The government forecasts that total investment in the second quarter will reach above 50 percent of the 2012 full-year target of 283.5 trillion rupiah, said Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3) BUKIT ASAM REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 14 PCT Coal miner PT Bukit Asam reported a first-quarter net profit of 867.35 billion rupiah, up 14 percent from 760.33 billion rupiah in the same period last year, boosted by increasing sales volumes and prices.(Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.14) BAKRIE BROTHERS TO PAY DEBT WORTH 2.11 TRLN RPH IN MAY Holding firm Bakrie Brothers planned to pay debt to MSN Tara Ltd and Interventures Capital pte Ltd totaling 2.11 trillion rupiah by end of May, said director RA Sri Dharmayanti. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14) BCA RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 14 PCT AT 2.3 TRLN RPH Lender PT Bank Central Asia's (BCA) net profit in the first quarter stood at 2.3 trillion rupiah, up 14 percent from the same period last year, boosted by credit expansion, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. The firm's interest revenues rose 16 percent to 4.5 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4 & Investor Daily p.25) CIMB NIAGA RECORDS Q1 LOAN GROWTH AT 129.83 TRLN RPH Y/Y Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported loan growth in the first quarter at 129.83 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from 122.42 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. The firm booked net profit of 854.88 billion rupiah.(Bisnis Indonesia p .m4 & Investor Daily p.26) ANTAM SEEKS $1.3 BLN LOAN TO FINANCE SMELTER GRADE ALUMINA PLANT State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang is seeking a $1.3 billion loan to fund its chemical grade alumina plant in Tayan, West Kalimantan, said finance director, Djaja Tambunan. He added that the firm is in talks with foreign financial institutions such as Japan Bank for International Cooperation and planning to meet Export Credit Agency in Europe and northern Asia. (Kontan p.5) MARKET SNAPSHOT * The Indonesian stock exchange ended 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, while Philippine shares climbed to all-time highs and Thai stocks hit their highest in more than three weeks, on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support growth. * U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies, including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. * Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking the rise in U.S. stocks, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as global economic uncertainty and expectations of improving production weighed on the market, although recovering exports and a smaller soybean crop in Argentina limited losses. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.98 0.67% 9.290 USD/JPY 81.12 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9243 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD 1656.94 -0.02% -0.340 US CRUDE 104.16 -0.37% -0.390 DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90 ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9186.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Chris Gallagher)