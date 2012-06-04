FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 4
#Coal
June 4, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - BP MIGAS SEES 2013 OIL TARGET AT 910,000 BPD	
    Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas can achieve its
2013 oil output target at 910,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from
this year's target of 904,000 bpd as it expects supply from 11
oil and gas projects, said deputy chairman Rudi Rubiandini.
(Investor Daily p.16 & Kontan p.14)	
    - TOTAL E&P DIFFICULT TO ACHIVES 2012 GOVT TARGET	
    The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P Indonesia, said it
would be difficult to achieve its 2012 output target of 2,346
million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) as required by the
government, said vice president A. Noviyanto. (Kontan p.14)	
    - INDIKA ACQUIRES NEW COAL MINE	
    Energy firm Indika Indonesia Resources, a unit of PT Indika
Energy Tbk, has bought 85 percent of the shares in
coal miner PT Multi Tambangjaya Utama, Co-CEO of Indika Energy
Arsjad Rasjid said in a statement to the bourse.	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.86 percent on Friday,
following its regional peers, as worries about the deepening
euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted
selling across the region.  	
    *  U.S. stocks plunged on Friday after a surprisingly weak
jobs report added to fears about a global economic slowdown and
sent the Dow into negative territory for the year. 	
    * Global investor sentiment remained brittle on Monday, with
risky currencies and some U.S. stock futures staging only a meek
rebound from last week's heavy sell-off sparked by weak U.S.
jobs data. 	
    * U.S. light crude oil fell more than $3 per barrel
on Friday in a general market sell-off as poor U.S. jobs data
followed weak Chinese figures to deepen worries over the
prospects for global economic growth. 	
    * Latin American currencies weakened on Friday as weak
economic data from the United States, China and Brazil added to
fears the global economic recovery is faltering. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil prices dropped to their lowest level in
a week on Friday as investors worried about demand from China
after weak manufacturing data and Spain's shaky finances, the
latest signs that the euro zone debt crisis will further slow
global growth. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------   
 	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  	
 S&P 500                 1278.04     -2.46    -32.290   	
 USD/JPY                 78.15         0.1      0.080   	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.4554         --     -0.003   	
 SPOT GOLD               1620.59     -0.31     -5.010   	
 US CRUDE                82.77       -0.55     -0.460   	
 DOW JONES               12118.57    -2.22    -274.88   	
 ASIA ADRS              108.87      -2.36      -2.63  	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
    ($1 = 9,387.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and
Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
