Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 5
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 5, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - BI SEES 2013 INVESTMENT GROWTH AT 10.5 PCT	
    Bank Indonesia sees total investment in 2013 to grow by 10.5
percent, lower than the government target of between 11.9
percent and 12.3 percent, as the bank forecasts a lower economic
growth at 6.4-6.8 percent next year, said governor Darmin
Nasution. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)	
    - CHANDRA ASRI EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT $2.2 BLN	
    Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
 expects 2012 revenues to stay flat at $2.2 billion
rupiah due to a global economic slowdown, said the firm's senior
vice president Asri Suryandi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1&Investor
Daily p.14)	
    - HONDA MOTOR SPENDS $329 MLN FOR SECOND PLANT	
    Japanese car maker Honda Motor Co will spend $329
million to build its second assembly plant in Karawang, West
Java, aiming to boost annual capacity to 180,000 units, said
Takanobu Ito, the firm's President, CEO and representative
director. The plant will start operating in 2014.	
    - PEGADAIAN AIMS 6.4 TRLN RPH FROM IPO	
    State-owned pawnshop PT Pegadaian plans to raise up to 6.4
trillion rupiah ($680.85 million) from an initial public
offering (IPO) this year, said minister of state-owned
enterprises Dahlan Iskan. The firm plans to add outlets and
improve information technology facilities. (Investor Daily p.13)	
        	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Southeast Asia stock markets fell on Monday with
Indonesia's stock market dropped 3.8 percent, as investors
dumped risky assets across the region on heightened fears of a
global slowdown after disappointing data from U.S. and China.
  	
    * U.S. stocks extended  their most recent selloff on Monday
as investors reacted to the latest indications o f an economic
slowdown and looked ahead to events this week that could help
ease Europe's debt crisis. 	
    * Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on
Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as
investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to
take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.
 	
    * U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday after four days of
losses and last week's slide of 8.4 percent as the euro rallied
on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro zone
debt crisis. 	
    * Latin American currencies gained on Monday as yields paid
by peripheral European countries steadied after Friday's
sell-off, giving a breather to investors worried about a
possible break-up of the euro zone. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest so far this
year on Monday, as investors rushed for the exits on growing
global economic fears that also triggered a broader sell-off in
other commodities markets. 	
    	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ 	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                   1278.18      0.01%     0.140 	
 USD/JPY                   78.33          -0%     0.000 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5407          --     0.017 	
 SPOT GOLD                 1620.24      0.09%     1.490 	
 US CRUDE                  84.69        0.85%     0.710 	
 DOW JONES                 12101.46    -0.14%    -17.11 	
 ASIA ADRS                108.99       0.11%      0.12 	
 -------------------------------------------------------------  	
	
($1 = 9,400 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)

