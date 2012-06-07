Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 7

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - INDONESIA TRADE SURPLUS DROP TO $5 BLN IN 2012, INVESTMENT ON TARGET Indonesia's trade surplus will drop to $5 billion this year from $26.3 billion last year on concerns of sluggish economies in the United States and Europe, Gita Wirjawan, head of the investment coordinating board, said. The government is optimistic of achieving its 2012 investment target of 283 trillion rupiah ($30.40 billion). (Investor Daily p.10&p.20) - ABM INVESTAMA TO SEND 500,000 TONNES COAL TO CHINA Coal miner PT Reswara Minergi Hartama, a unit of PT ABM Investama Tbk, has signed a delivery contract of 500,000 metric tonnes with China's Goangzhou Huaneng Trading Co. Ltd. for delivery in June to December, said Reswara's CEO Hargma Harry Asmar. (Kontan p.4) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market jumped 3.3 percent on Wednesday for a second straigtht day as the technically oversold market lured bargain hunters. * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes of more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. * Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs European policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major economies deteriorate further. * U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight session on Wednesday as efforts in Europe to fashion a rescue for Spain's troubled banks sent the euro higher, weakened the dollar and boosted equities and oil prices. * Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday on hopes European officials would soon come up with a plan to rescue Spain's banks, but Brazil's real weakened as investors feared possible negative developments in external markets ahead of a national holiday. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, as investors bet on rising Asian demand for the edible oil, although caution prevailed, inspired by concerns the euro zone crisis will crimp economic growth and commodity demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.13 2.3% 29.630 USD/JPY 79.27 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6439 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1623.56 0.38% 6.130 US CRUDE 85.43 0.48% 0.410 DOW JONES 12414.79 2.37% 286.84 ASIA ADRS 113.08 2.69% 2.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,310 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)