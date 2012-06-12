Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 12

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT‘S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- Indonesia’s central bank to review its benchmark overnight rate, after sharp 75 basis points cuts near the end of 2011 to a record low 6 percent, as inflation was expected to slow to 3.9 percent by the end of 2011. 1200 (0500)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
The government plans to build an oil refinery worth about 90 trillion rupiah ($9.57 billion) in south Sumatra province starting 2013 and expects it to operate in 2017, said Evita Herawati Legowo, director general oil and gas at energy and mineral resources ministry. (Kontan)
PT United Tractors, the nation’s biggest heavy equipment provider, bought a majority stake in barge builder PT Perkasa Melati for $16.8 million as it hope the company could support its coal transportation business, said corporate secretary Sara K Loebis.(Kontan)
* Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks improved sentiment, with Thai stocks leading the way amid a flurry of short covering in large cap shares.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe’s aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone’s finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy.
* Asian markets reversed the previous day’s hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain’s debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted.
* Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand.
* Brazil’s real fell on Monday as the central bank failed to stem the currency’s losses with a sale of swap contracts while optimism over the EU bailout for Spain’s troubled banks faded dragging down Latin American markets.
* Malaysian palm oil rose on Monday on a bigger-than-expected stock draw although gains were curbed by concerns the euro zone debt crisis was far from resolved even after the bloc agreed on a rescue package for Spain’s struggling banks.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1308.93 -1.26% -16.730 USD/JPY 79.25 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5979 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1593.84 -0.07% -1.110 US CRUDE 81.92 -0.94% -0.780 DOW JONES 12411.23 -1.14% -142.97 ASIA ADRS 111.88 -0.59% -0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- For Outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,405 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)