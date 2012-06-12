Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 12

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT‘S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- Indonesia’s central bank to review its benchmark overnight rate, after sharp 75 basis points cuts near the end of 2011 to a record low 6 percent, as inflation was expected to slow to 3.9 percent by the end of 2011. 1200 (0500)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- GOVT TO BUILD OIL REFINERY WORTH 90 TRLN RPH IN 2013

The government plans to build an oil refinery worth about 90 trillion rupiah ($9.57 billion) in south Sumatra province starting 2013 and expects it to operate in 2017, said Evita Herawati Legowo, director general oil and gas at energy and mineral resources ministry. (Kontan)

- UNITED TRACTORS BUYS A COAL BARGE BUILDER

PT United Tractors, the nation’s biggest heavy equipment provider, bought a majority stake in barge builder PT Perkasa Melati for $16.8 million as it hope the company could support its coal transportation business, said corporate secretary Sara K Loebis.(Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks improved sentiment, with Thai stocks leading the way amid a flurry of short covering in large cap shares.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe’s aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone’s finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy.

* Asian markets reversed the previous day’s hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain’s debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted.

* Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand.

* Brazil’s real fell on Monday as the central bank failed to stem the currency’s losses with a sale of swap contracts while optimism over the EU bailout for Spain’s troubled banks faded dragging down Latin American markets.

* Malaysian palm oil rose on Monday on a bigger-than-expected stock draw although gains were curbed by concerns the euro zone debt crisis was far from resolved even after the bloc agreed on a rescue package for Spain’s struggling banks.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1308.93 -1.26% -16.730
USD/JPY 79.25 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5979 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1593.84 -0.07% -1.110
US CRUDE 81.92 -0.94% -0.780
DOW JONES 12411.23 -1.14% -142.97
ASIA ADRS 111.88 -0.59% -0.66

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,405 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)