Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 18

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - BATA TO OPEN 40 NEW OUTLETS IN 2012 Shoes manufacturer PT Sepatu Bata Tbk plans to open 40 new outlets this year to boost market share to 12 percent, from 7 percent last year, said CEO Alberto Errico. The company expects to own 562 stores by the end of this year and sees 2012 sales grow 4 percent to 11.15 million pairs of shoes. (Kontan p.13) - CHINESE FIRMS MAY INVEST IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY Eighteen Chinese investors including Hi-Tech Group Corporation and Texhing Textile Group Co Ltd have expressed interest in investing in Indonesia's textile industry, eyeing a total investment of up to $200 million, said Ade Sudrajat, head of the Indonesian Textile Association (API). (Kontan p.15) - FOOD AND BEVERAGE SALES SEEN RISING NEXT MTH The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (Gapmmi) sees sales during the fasting month of Ramadan increasing 5 percent to 284 trillion rupiah ($30.26 billion) year-on-year, said chairman Adhi Lukman. Those sales would represent 40 percent of total 2012 forecast sales of 710 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8) - ALAM SUTERA TO WORK ON BALI PROJECTS Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk plans to work on two property projects in Bali starting in the second half of 2012, with an initial investment of 1.4 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan. (Investor Daily p.23) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, posting gains on the week, as a rebound in global oil prices boosted energy shares. * U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday with Greek parties that support a bailout for the country set to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing some relief to a world braced for fresh financial turmoil. * The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose on Monday after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. * Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone. * Most Latin American currencies gained on Friday on bets that major central banks could inject another dose of liquidity into global markets, but analysts were skeptical the gains would last. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly higher on Friday, driven by rising exports and stronger global markets, although gains were limited by jitters ahead of the Greek polls set for this weekend. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.84 1.03 13.740 USD/JPY 79.15 0.33 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6453 -- 0.060 SPOT GOLD 1618.49 -0.57 -9.300 US CRUDE 85.01 1.17 0.980 DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91 115.26 ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,385 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)