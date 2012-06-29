Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 29

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - PERTAMINA TO START CRUDE TERMINAL CONSTRUCTION IN 2013 Indonesia's state run energy firm Pertamina expects to start constructing a centralized crude terminal in East Kalimantan, worth up to $600 million, in early 2013, said MR Sihombing, a general manager said. The terminal will have a total storage capacity of 25 million barrels of oil. (Investor Daily p.9 & Kontan p.14) - SUPREME ENERGY TO BUILD THREE GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS Power firm PT Supreme Energy will develop three geothermal power plants with a capacity of between 200 to 300 megawatts each, in West Sumatera, South Sumatra and Lampung, said CEO Triharyo Indrawan Soesilo. (Investor Daily p.9) - DAYAINDO TO SPEND $250 MLN FOR COAL TERMINAL AND SMELTER Coal miner PT Dayaindo Resources International plans to build coal terminal worth $150 million in Belang Belang and a nickel smelter with an investment of $100 million in Cilegon, Banten, said CEO Sudiro Andi Wiguno. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.4) - VIETNAM EYES INVESTMENT IN COAL SECTOR Vietnam is considering investing in Indonesia's coal sector in order to meet its domestic growing demand, as the country looks to build more power plants, said Edy Putra Irawady, a deputy chief economic minister. (Investor Daily p.20) - CITA MINERAL PLANS TO BUILD $400 MLN BAUXITE SMELTER Cita Mineral Investindo, an Indonesian bauxite miner, plans to develop a bauxite smelter with a total investment of up to $1 billion in West Kalimantan, said Yusak Lumba Pardede, the company's corporate secretary, adding that the firm expects to complete the project in 2015. (Kontan p.14) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading, with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock. * Indonesian stocks retreated from a five-week high on Thursday while Philippine shares lost earlier gains to end slightly lower amid broad-based selling in energy linked stocks following a slip in global oil prices amid worries about euro zone crisis. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. * Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday to their lowest level this week, as investors awaited the outcome of a European leaders' summit that is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.28 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5717 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1551 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE 78.37 0.88% 0.680 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9445.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and xxx)