Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 29
#Aluminum
June 29, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
    
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
    - PERTAMINA TO START CRUDE TERMINAL CONSTRUCTION IN 2013
    Indonesia's state run energy firm Pertamina expects to start
constructing a centralized crude terminal in East Kalimantan,
worth up to $600 million, in early 2013, said MR Sihombing, a
general manager said. The terminal will have a total storage
capacity of 25 million barrels of oil. (Investor Daily p.9 &
Kontan p.14)
    - SUPREME ENERGY TO BUILD THREE GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS
    Power firm PT Supreme Energy will develop three geothermal
power plants with a capacity of between 200 to 300 megawatts
each, in West Sumatera, South Sumatra and Lampung, said CEO
Triharyo Indrawan Soesilo. (Investor Daily p.9)
    - DAYAINDO TO SPEND $250 MLN FOR COAL TERMINAL AND SMELTER
    Coal miner PT Dayaindo Resources International 
plans to build coal terminal worth $150 million in Belang Belang
and a nickel smelter with an investment of $100 million in
Cilegon, Banten, said CEO Sudiro Andi Wiguno. (Investor Daily
p.13 & Kontan p.4)
    - VIETNAM EYES INVESTMENT IN COAL SECTOR
    Vietnam is considering investing in Indonesia's coal sector
in order to meet its domestic growing demand, as the country
looks to build more power plants, said Edy Putra Irawady, a
deputy chief economic minister. (Investor Daily p.20)
    - CITA MINERAL PLANS TO BUILD $400 MLN BAUXITE SMELTER
    Cita Mineral Investindo, an Indonesian bauxite
miner, plans to develop a bauxite smelter with a total
investment of up to $1 billion in West Kalimantan, said Yusak
Lumba Pardede, the company's corporate secretary, adding that
the firm expects to complete the project in 2015. (Kontan p.14)
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT
    * Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as
European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in
Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading,
with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock.
 
    * Indonesian stocks retreated from a five-week high on
Thursday while Philippine shares lost earlier gains to end
slightly lower amid broad-based selling in energy linked stocks
following a slip in global oil prices amid worries about euro
zone crisis. 
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health
insurers. 
    * Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not
find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global
growth prospects. 
    * Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday to
their lowest level this week, as investors awaited the outcome
of a European leaders' summit that is unlikely to produce
concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis. 
    
 ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1329.04     -0.21%    -2.810 
 USD/JPY                   79.28       -0.16%    -0.130 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5717          --    -0.012 
 SPOT GOLD                 1551         0.02%     0.250 
 US CRUDE                  78.37        0.88%     0.680 
 DOW JONES                 12602.26    -0.20%    -24.75 
 ASIA ADRS                115.11       0.25%      0.29
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
*For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
    
($1 = 9445.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and xxx)

