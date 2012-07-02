FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 2
July 2, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
    
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
    - DAYA MANDIRI EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IPO IN OCTOBER
    Coal miner PT Dayaindo Resources International expects its
PT Daya Mandiri Resources Indonesia unit to launch an initial
public offering in October, said CEO Sudiro Andi Wiguno, adding
the firm expects to raise 350 billion rupiah ($37.26 million) by
selling 20 percent of its enlarged capital, to be used to build
a coal terminal and a nickel smelter. (Investor Daily p.13 &
Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
    - CT CORP TO BUILD 20 AMUSEMENT PARKS IN 10 YEARS
    Indonesian business group CT Corp plans to build 20
amusement parks in several cities in the next 10 years, said CEO
Chairul Tanjung. (Kontan p.13)
    - SPINDO TO LAUNCH IPO IN OCTOBER
    Steel manufacturer PT Steel Pipe of Industri Indonesia
(Spindo) plans to launch an initial public offering in October,
by selling 30-40 percent of its enlarged capital, to be used for
expansion and to boost capital, said CEO Ibnu Susanto. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m2)
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT
    * Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at
the start of the third quarter after Europe agreed to shore up
the region's banks, while investor attention is turning to the
health of the U.S. economy. 
    * Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia climbed more than 1
percent while most others in Southeast Asia ended higher on
Friday, led by large caps and commodities linked stocks, as
investors cheered some improving signs about debt problems in
Europe. 
    * U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter
on a high note a s investors cheered an agreement by European
leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped
remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. 
    * U.S. crude fell $1 a barrel on Monday on caution after
data from China showed factory activity slowed even further in
June. 
    * Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Friday
after European leaders agreed on measures to tackle the region's
debt crisis, easing concern over global economic growth and
commodity demand. 
    
 ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0133 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1362.16      2.49%    33.120 
 USD/JPY                   79.79       -0.13%    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6483          --     0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1590.66     -0.40%    -6.330 
 US CRUDE                  83.93       -1.21%    -1.030 
 DOW JONES                 12880.09     2.20%    277.83 
 ASIA ADRS                118.96       3.34%      3.85 
 THAI STOCKS              1172.11     +0.07%     +0.79
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
*For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 
    
($1 = 9392.5000 Indonesian rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and xxx)

