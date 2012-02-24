Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - Feb 24

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT‘S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA TODAY (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- The 1st Session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IPHRC-OIC) in Jakarta from 20 to 24 February 2012.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- INDONESIA AIR ASIA‘S 2011 REVENUE JUMPS 34 PCT

PT Indonesia Air Asia, a unit of Asia’s largest budget carrier Air Asia, posted 2011 revenue of 3.7 trillion rupiah ($409.07 million), up 34 percent from a year earlier, the firm said. (Kontan)

- BAKRIE TELECOM SEEKS 650 BLN RPH LOAN

PT Bakrie Telecom, Indonesia’s No.4 telecom firm, is seeking a 650 billion rupiah loan to refinance its outstanding debt this year, said CFO Jastiro Abi. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta’s Composite Index fell 0.9 percent on Thursday on fears over rising oil prices and a possible recession in the euro zone. Top lender Bank Mandiri fell 2.3 percent.

* Asian shares rose on Friday as solid U.S. data improved sentiment, but the upside may be capped by concerns that rising oil prices could deal a further blow to the fragile euro zone economy and moves to take profits after recent gains.

* Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labour market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

* Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Thursday although gains were limited by investor concern about slowing global growth that could curb commodity demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0200 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.46 0.43% 5.800 USD/JPY 80.11 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0017 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1777.16 -0.15% -2.630 US CRUDE 108.51 0.63% 0.680 DOW JONES 12984.69 0.36% 46.02 ASIA ADRS 130.18 -0.05% -0.06 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,045 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)