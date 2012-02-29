UPDATE 1-Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - Feb 29

(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PELINDO TO BUILD TRANSSHIPMENT HUB IN PAPUA

State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo) plans to build an international transshipment hub in Sorong, West Papua province, with an initial investment of 1 trillion rupiah, said Rima Novianti, the company’s corporate secretary. The firm is looking to boost the volume of containers going through Sorong port. (Investor Daily p.10)

- BTN APPOINTS 3 UNDERWRITERS FOR 4 TRLN RPH BOND ISSUE

Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) has appointed PT Danareksa Sekuritas, PT CIMB Securities Indonesia, and PT Indo Premier Securities to act as underwriters for its 4 trillion rupiah bond issue, said finance director Saut Pardede. He added that in the first stage, the firm will issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah in the first or second quarter of this year. (Investor Daily p.14)

- INDONESIA‘S TYRE SALES IN JAN DOWN 9 PCT M/M

January tyre sales in Indonesia fell 9 percent to 3.99 million units from 4.4 million a month earlier, Azis Pane, chairman of Indonesia’s Tyre Producers Association said, citing a sluggish global economy. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta’s Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent on Tuesday, amid selective buying of beaten-down big caps though investors remained cautious about the impact of high oil prices. PT Astra International gained 1.6 percent.

* Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank, while strong U.S. consumer confidence data and a drop in oil prices bolstered Wall Street.

* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.

* Oil prices fell a second day on Tuesday as worries that recent price increases may hurt demand prompted investors to sell and take profits on recent gains, moves that more than offset support from possible Middle East supply disruptions.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures touched a new eight-and-a-half month high on Tuesday, buoyed by improving demand prospects, but gains were limited as investors worried about the risks to global growth from high oil prices.

