Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 1

* Jakarta’s Composite Index gained 2.1 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise in almost four months, as a continued recovery in global stock markets lured bargain-hunters to riskier assets and as investors snapped up shares of firms with favourable quarterly earnings and positive outlooks.

* Asian shares mostly fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke put the brakes on a recent rally by not signalling any further monetary easing to stimulate growth, while investors shifted their focus to manufacturing data due later in the day.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more stimulus.

* Oil jumped back to positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, ending the month sharply higher as the Federal Reserve said that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January through mid-February as hiring increased across several of its districts.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about slowing demand and the stronger ringgit currency, although hopes that the European Central Bank will offer cheap loans to European banks helped limit losses.

* Singapore’s Indofood Agri eyes palm oil, rubber, sugar assets

* Bakrie Telecom says to repay debt with new dollar loan

* Freeport Indonesia stoppage to be resolved by next week -union

* Indonesia to delay raising electricity prices - energy minister

* FACTBOX-Indonesian mining and its new 2014 export law

* Global rubber output seen up 2.6 pct in 2012-ANRPC

* First Resources eyes 10 pct CPO output rise, rubber

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47% -6.500 USD/JPY 81.17 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9791 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1705.29 0.59% 10.050 US CRUDE 107.1 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41% -53.05 ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29% -1.71

