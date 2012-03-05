Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 5

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state-oil firm PT Pertamina, found new gas reserves worth around 17 million standard cubic meters per day in Donggi block at Central Sulawesi province, said CEO Syamsu Alam. (Investor Daily)
PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF), the government financing firm, is considering issuing a 1.25 trillion rupiah bond in April to finance its expansion, said CEO Raharjo Adisusanto. (Investor Daily)
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the world’s biggest micro lender, plans to issue 3 trillion rupiah of up to 7 years subordinated debt to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15 percent, said its finance director Achmad Baiquni. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Jakarta’s Composite Index rose 1.1 percent on Friday rising oil prices bolstered energy and resource-related shares.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimsm without seeing more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of developments in the euro zone’s debt crisis and oil market.
* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.
* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Friday as traders booked profits from a rally driven by surging crude oil prices and prospects of tighter soyoil supplies from South America.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.71 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9895 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1713.44 0.10% 1.670 US CRUDE 107.16 0.43% 0.460 DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)