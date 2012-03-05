Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 5

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PERTAMINA FINDS NEW GAS RESERVES IN DONGGI BLOCK

PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state-oil firm PT Pertamina, found new gas reserves worth around 17 million standard cubic meters per day in Donggi block at Central Sulawesi province, said CEO Syamsu Alam. (Investor Daily)

- STATE FINANCING FIRM TO ISSUE 1.25 TRLN RPH BOND

PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF), the government financing firm, is considering issuing a 1.25 trillion rupiah bond in April to finance its expansion, said CEO Raharjo Adisusanto. (Investor Daily)

- BANK RAKYAT PLANS TO ISSUE 3 TRLN RPH SUB-DEBT IN 2012

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the world’s biggest micro lender, plans to issue 3 trillion rupiah of up to 7 years subordinated debt to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15 percent, said its finance director Achmad Baiquni. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta’s Composite Index rose 1.1 percent on Friday rising oil prices bolstered energy and resource-related shares.

* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimsm without seeing more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of developments in the euro zone’s debt crisis and oil market.

* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended the day lower in a thinly traded session.

* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Friday as traders booked profits from a rally driven by surging crude oil prices and prospects of tighter soyoil supplies from South America.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.71 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9895 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1713.44 0.10% 1.670 US CRUDE 107.16 0.43% 0.460 DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)