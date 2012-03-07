Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 7

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PETROSEA GETS $399 MLN COAL MINING CONTRACT

PT Petrosea, a coal contractor controlled by energy firm PT Indika Energy, has signed a four-year mining contract worth $399 million with coal miner PT Santan Batubara, said CEO Wadyono Suliantoro. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- MAKASSAR CITY AIMS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH OF MUNICIPAL BONDS

The local government of Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, plans issuing municipal bonds worth up to 2 trillion rupiah this year to finance the city’s infrastructure development, said City mayor Ilham Arief Sirajuddin. (Bisnis Indonesia).

- LIPPO KARAWACI EYES 2012 NET PROFIT UP 43 PCT

PT Lippo Karawaci, the nation’s largest property firm by market value, expects its net profit this year to grow by 43 percent to 1 trillion rupiah as demand for properties is set to jump, it said in a statement.(Kontan p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia’s stock market opened trade down 0.64 percent on Wednesday as concerns about the health of the global economy weighed on market sentiment, prompting investors to take profits.

* Asian shares fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty over Greece’s bailout and mounting worries about slowing global economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.

* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran’s offer for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell for a third day on Tuesday, on signs of a wider correction in the market that traders say went up too high last month, although losses were curbed ahead of a key price outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.36 -1.54% -20.970 USD/JPY 80.88 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.96 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1676.96 0.18% 3.020 US CRUDE 105.05 0.33% 0.350 DOW JONES 12759.15 -1.57% -203.66 ASIA ADRS 125.57 -2.30% -2.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)