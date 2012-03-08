Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 8

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT SEES MANUFACTURING GROWING 6.75 PCT IN 2012

The government is optimistic that a planned hike in fuel and electricity prices will not significantly affect the manufacturing industry, and sees it growing by 6.75 percent this year, said the director general for industrial region development at the industry ministry. This is lower than an earlier target of between 7-7.2 percent. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- GOVT SAYS DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE 2012 TOTAL EXPORTS TARGET

Indonesia’s total exports may only reach $203 billion this year, versus a target of $230 billion, as the government plans to increase fuel and electricity, said trade minister Gita Wirjawan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.10)

- JASA MARGA EYES ISSUING BONDS WORTH 1.75 TRLN RPH IN 2013

The country’s largest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga is considering issuing bonds worth between 1.5-1.75 trillion rupiah with a 10 years tenure in 2013 that will be used to finance debt due in October 2013, said Reynaldi Hermasjah, the company’s finance director. (Investor Daily p.14 & Kontan p.4)

- FIVE FIRMS TO LAUNCH IPOS IN Q2

Five companies are expected to sell stakes via initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second quarter of this year, said Eddy Sugito, a director of Indonesia’s Stock Exchange, adding he sees 25 firms launching IPOs this year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia’s stock exchange opened up 0.5 percent on Thursday, after falling 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Indonesia, the world’s best-performing emerging stock market over 2009-2011, has fallen out of favour this year as the case for piling more money into Southeast Asia’s biggest and fastest-growing economy has weakened.

* Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messsy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.

* Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline as hopes that Greece’s debt restructuring will go through lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better bargains for oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier trades.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday, as bullish price outlook from leading analysts at a key conference lifted investor sentiment and reversed earlier losses.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.63 0.69% 9.270 USD/JPY 81.22 0.17% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1683.71 -0.06% -1.050 US CRUDE 106.03 -0.12% -0.130 DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18 ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35 -------------------------------------------------------------

